Damage to Pet Wash Place

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a self-service pet wash business was hit by would-be thieves.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of the Laundro Mut at 1322 E. Iron contacted authorities after someone tried to break into a couple of snack vending machines to steal the coins last week.

Police say the perpetrators returned again and used power tools to try and open a change making machine. Both attempts failed.

Damage and replacement costs are estimated at $11,000.