Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 45 °

Damage to Pet Wash Place

KSAL StaffFebruary 27, 2023

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a self-service pet wash business was hit by would-be thieves.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the owner of the Laundro Mut at 1322 E. Iron contacted authorities after someone tried to break into a couple of snack vending machines to steal the coins last week.

Police say the perpetrators returned again and used power tools to try and open a change making machine. Both attempts failed.

Damage and replacement costs are estimated at $11,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Damage to Pet Wash Place

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a self-service pet wash business was...

February 27, 2023 Comments

Car Crash Following Medical Emergen...

Kansas News

February 27, 2023

Wheat Rx Schools Planned

Farming News

February 27, 2023

Tornadoes Touch Down in Kansas

Top News

February 27, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Damage to Pet Wash Place
February 27, 2023Comments
Car Crash Following Medic...
February 27, 2023Comments
Salina Juneteenth Committ...
February 26, 2023Comments
Hospice Volunteers Sought
February 25, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra