The Salina Police Department is investigating a series of damaged panels at Kenwood Cove.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that six panels at the aquatic park showed either physical damage or were stained with a light-colored paint.

Three of the panels showed a painted symbol of an ‘X’ inside of a circle, and two panels had the word “loop” written on them.

Each panel will cost the City of Salina $500 to replace, so the total estimate of damage is $3,000.