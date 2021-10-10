Salina, KS

Dala Horses, Drums and Dancing

Jeff GarretsonOctober 10, 2021

Picture perfect weather framed the Svensk Hyllningsfest in Lindsborg over the weekend for friends and family to reunite and honor the Swedish ancestry that settled in the Smoky Valley in the late 1860’s. Thousands gathered for a chance to watch the dancers and enjoy Swedish treats like meatballs and Viking on a stick.

 

New to this year’s festival was a 22-foot tall Dala Horse that graced the Grand Entrance to downtown, becoming the perfect family picture spot or selfie shot location during the celebration.

 

Members of the Topeka High Drumline captured the crowd with several high energy performances, taking percussion to a new level.

 

The Svensk Hyllningsfest is a “Swedish Honoring Festival” that began in 1941 and is held in Lindsborg every two years and will return in the fall of 2023.

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

