Daddy Daughter Valentine Event at Fieldhouse

Daddy Daughter Date Night is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse.

This event is not limited to fathers; grandfathers, stepfathers, big brothers and uncles may attend. Featured activities for this informal event include dancing, professional photos, food, and games.

Advance registration is $15 per couple and registration at the door is $25 per couple. Each additional participant costs $5. Participants can register through the Salina Parks and Recreation Department office, 300 W. Ash St., Room 100, or online at www.salinaparks.com.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 309-5765.