“Daddy Bud” Inspired Block party

More than 500 people came together at Pacific Park on Saturday for the annual Daddy Bud Day celebration, an event that is quickly becoming a cherished tradition in North Salina.

Held each year on the Saturday following the Fourth of July, Daddy Bud Day was founded nearly six decades ago by “Daddy Bud,” grandfather of local artist and community organizer James Curtis, also known as Cash Hollistah. After a decades-long hiatus following Daddy Bud’s death, Cash picked up the tradition once again as a way for his family and community to get together.

What began as a small neighborhood gathering just a few years ago has grown into a major block party and community celebration with free food, music, and fun for everyone.

“Thanks to Salina Shares, my family, and all of the community members and businesses who contributed to making the event a huge success,” Curtis said. “Special thanks to Chief Wise of the Salina Police Department for personally grilling the hamburgers and hot dogs for everyone!”

One of the highlights of the day was the All-Star basketball game, held on the newly renovated court at Pacific Park. This year’s game ended with a win for Northside Mafia, who defeated the Big Bank Team with a final score of 97–78.

Daddy Bud Day continues to serve as a reminder of the power of community, tradition, and togetherness in Salina.