D-Day Symposium Call for Presenters

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2021

Emerging scholars are invited to submit a presentation abstract for consideration as a featured speaker during a D-Day commemorative symposium.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the Eisenhower, Roosevelt, and Truman Presidential Libraries are seeking to develop and establish an annual virtual symposium intended to create a new platform for emerging scholars. Scheduled the first week of June, this symposium will focus on specialized topics related to the Allied effort in World War II.

The 2021 theme will feature the unsung heroes of WWII — specifically lesser known subjects. We are looking for programs that go beyond tactics and strategy. Our goal is to showcase the future of WWII scholarship by discovering little known topics. Each program is scheduled for one hour. The guest speaker will present their topic for approximately 40 minutes allowing time for audience participation and questions at the end.

Submission packets should include the presentation abstract, applicant contact information, applicant’s education status and academic goals summary. Submit packets to

[email protected] with the subject line D-Day Symposium no later than April 23, 2021. Selected participants will be notified May 12 and will receive a modest honorarium.

