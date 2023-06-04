D-Day Commemoration Symposium Planned

The Eisenhower, Roosevelt, and Truman Presidential Libraries are planning their third annual emerging scholars symposium to commemorate D-Day.

The 2023 theme is “Difficult Decisions: Beyond the Battlefield.” This symposium seeks to explore decisions influencing World War II not related to combat strategy and tactics. Our goal is to enhance the future of WWII scholarship by examining lesser-known topics and showcasing new and emerging scholars.

This year’s program kicks off with a keynote presentation and book signing event featuring Linda Hervieux. Each of the symposium programs will be streamed live on YouTube and also have an in-person component at the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

Wednesday, June 7 – 11 a.m.

Keynote Speaker Linda Hervieux

Forgotten: The Untold Story of D-Day’s Black Heroes, at Home and at War

Visitors Center Auditorium

YouTube Livestream: youtube.com/watch?v=KvZmeedngLE

Author Linda Hervieux will discuss her book on the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion and their involvement in the D-Day landings. In the early hours of June 6, 1944, the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, a unit of African-American soldiers, landed on the beaches of France. Her book titled Forgotten: The Untold Story of D-Day’s Black Heroes, at Home and at War is available in our gift shop. A book signing will follow the author’s presentation.

Linda Hervieux is a journalist and photographer whose work has appeared in publications including The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, the New York Daily News, and the Daily Beast. A native of Lowell, Massachusetts, she lived for many years in Brooklyn before moving to Paris, France, with her husband. This is her first book.

Thursday, June 8: Christopher McNulty

Presentation: 11 a.m. (central time) | Scholar Spotlight: 12 p.m. (central time)

Library building indoor courtyard

YouTube livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5h6uTef0hk

“A Special Compliment to our Allies from the United States of America: the Visiting Forces Act and Anglo-American relations, 1942″

Thursday, June 8: Benjamin Schneider, Ph.D.

Presentation: 1 p.m. (central time) | Scholar Spotlight: 2 p.m. (central time)

Library building indoor courtyard

YouTube livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3vcls5KNGc

“No Good Options: Eisenhower, American War Crimes, and the Legacy of the Second World War”

Friday, June 9: Rob Williams, Ph.D.

Presentation: 11 a.m. (central time) | Scholar Spotlight: 12 p.m. (central time)

Library building indoor courtyard

YouTube livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tl9wdz-hbh8

“Our Problem Children: Masculinity and the Airborne in World War II”

Friday, June 9: Jared T. Frederick

Presentation: 1 p.m. (central time) | Scholar Spotlight: 2 p.m. (central time)

Library building indoor courtyard

YouTube livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH79tjC0tVI

“Dispatches of D-Day: Freedom of the Press and the Normandy Invasion”

Additional details are available on the eisenhowerlibrary.gov website.