Cyber Security Event Monday

An event to educate about cyber security issues will be held on Monday. Those who attend can learn how to avoid digital dilemma’s and identify different hacking and phishing schemes.

Jason Bathon from JAB IT PC will be presenting and answering questions on the topic of Cyber Security which has been an increasing challenge for digital users. Bathon says he has customers needing assistance daily.

The program will also be livestreamed on the Salvation Army Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaSalinaKS

There is no charge to attend the program which is sponsored by a Saline County Digital Equity Grant and Salina Media Connection, The Salvation Army and JAB IT PC.

The cyber security event is this Monday. March 25th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army on 1137 N Santa Fe Ave.

For more information, contact Lt. Luke Hursh at 785-823-2251