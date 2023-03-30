Salina, KS

Cyber Attack Prompts School Closure

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerMarch 30, 2023

A cyber-attack has altered classes at a Kansas School district.

Newton Public Schools cancelled classed Wednesday, and again Thursday, due to a network security incident that impacted certain systems.

NPS Director of Communication Carly Stavola told KSN News in Wichita the District detected a network security incident Tuesday that is affecting certain systems within its network environment. She said they immediately shut down affected systems and secured the network, and engaged third-party forensic specialists to investigate the extent of the activity. Law enforcement has also been notified.

All scheduled extracurricular activities will take place as planned.

District officials expect classes to resume Friday

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

