“Cuts For a Cause” Event Planned

Salina cosmetologist are planning a special “Cuts for a Cause” event this weekend.

According to the Hays Academy of Hair Design Salina campus, you can receive a hair cut. free of charge this Sunday from noon until 2.

A light meal will be provided, sponsored by Sunbelt Solomon. Altrusa of Salina and Miss Teen Midwest, Briley Buchwald, will be handing out Children’s books, free of charge.

Additionally, KANSASWORKS will be in attendance to assist with Job opportunities and resume questions.

No appointment is needed.