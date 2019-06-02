Salina, KS

Curbside Option For Storm Debris

Todd PittengerJune 2, 2019

The City of Salina is beginning curbside pickup of storm debris.

According to the city, sanitation customers who would like to discard of storm debris curbside, should tie limbs and branches into bundles and place them beside carts. Pickup will occur on the customer’s regularly scheduled collection day.

Bundles must be less than five feet in length and no greater than one foot in diameter. The bundles must be small enough for a single sanitation worker to lift.

Larger bundles and logs will require a special pickup, which can be scheduled by calling (785) 309-5750.

