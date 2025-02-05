Curbside Leaf Collection to Resume

City of Salina Public Works staff will resume conducting curbside leaf collection from February 10th to March 14th, weather permitting.

According to the City, leaves will be collected in areas which may have been missed due to weather. Please feel free to call General Services at 785-309-5750 so that they may be addressed.

To help staff collect all the leaves set out by the public this season, included below are the participant guidelines:

Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk. If no sidewalk exists, pile leaves directly behind the curb. Staff will not be picking up bags nor collecting leaves in the alleys, on private streets, or commercial properties.

Leaf piles will not be collected if mixed with other debris. Tree limbs and branches will not be collected.

Don’t rake or blow leaves into the street as this can be a hazard to traffic and is a violation of City Code. Additionally, placing leaves in the street may cause problems for our storm drainage systems.

Don’t park vehicles directly in front of or behind leaf piles, as this makes collection more difficult for our crew.

Have your leaves ready for collection on the first day of the schedule for your respective zone.

There will only be one round of curbside leaf collection in each zone; however, customers may call in to report locations if they feel they may have been missed by the leaf collection crew or when weather conditions or late leaf deposits require additional collection.

Leaf collection will not be conducted within alleys, private streets, or for commercial properties.

