Curbside Leaf Collection to Begin

The City of Salina will be conducting curbside leaf collection in the near future.

According to the city, general services staff will begin conducting curbside leaf collection from November 4 to December 27, weather permitting. This schedule is subject to change depending on when the leaves actually begin to fall. As the weeks progress, staff will provide public updates to help keep everyone wishing to participate in the program properly informed. Included below are the participant guidelines in order to help staff collect all the leaves set out by the public this season.

Participant Guidelines and Information

Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk. If no sidewalk exists, pile leaves directly behind the curb. There will be no collection of leaves in the alleys.

Don’t rake or blow leaves into the street as this can be a hazard to traffic and is a violation of City Code. Additionally, placing leaves in the street may cause problems for our storm drainage systems.

Don’t park vehicles directly in front of or behind leaf piles, as this makes collection more difficult for our crews.

Have your leaves ready for collection on the first day of the schedule for your respective zone.

There will only be one round of curbside leaf collection in each zone; however, customers may call in to report locations missed by the leaf collection crew or when weather conditions or late leaf deposits require additional collection.