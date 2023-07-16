The yearly curb and gutter repair project begins in Salina this week.

According to the City of Salina, the annual project begins Monday.

The project includes nearly 1,700 feet of repairs throughout Salina, mostly on residential streets. Impacts to traffic will be minimal; impact to individual properties will be communicated to property owners and occupants.

Work at individual locations should proceed to conclusion once started. All work included in the project should be completed in three to four months.

The $96,000 project is part of the City of Salina’s $4.7 million 2023 maintenance capital improvement program.