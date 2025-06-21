CupKates Cuts the Ribbon

Though it’s been open for a couple of weeks, a new bakery and cafe in downtown Salina celebrated its successful opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday.

CupKates and owner Kate Jennings marked the exciting milestone. The new café, located at 228C S. Santa Fe, not only celebrated its ribbon cutting but also the launch of a full breakfast and lunch menu.

Jennings shared that the menu expansion transforms CupKates into a complete café experience, offering a variety of items including pastries, smoothies, coffee, and the signature sweets that first put CupKates on the local radar. Notably, the entire menu is 100% gluten free—a personal commitment from Jennings.

“I have always dreamed of opening a place where anyone can enjoy a meal, especially people like myself,” Jennings said.