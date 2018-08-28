Cunningham Earns First KCAC VB Defender of the Week Honor

The first set of weekly volleyball honors was released on Monday by the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and Kansas Wesleyan middle hitter Kortney Cunningham (SR/Almena, Kan.) was selected as the conference Defender of the Week for her efforts last week.

The senior from Almena, Kan., was outstanding for the Coyotes in five matches for the team last week. She had an incredible week blocking the ball, averaging 1.41 blocks per set for the week, but in the KCAC Fall Fling tournament she led the tournament in blocks per set at 1.64 blocks per set. In the match against McPherson, she had 11 assist blocks, which ranks second all-time for a match in KWU history. She was also very active offensively, averaging 2.65 kills per set with a .234 hitting percentage.

Wesleyan opened its season last week with five matches, picking up three wins in the KCAC Fall Fling before falling to McPherson in the final match of the tournament.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, heading to Seward, Neb. to take on the Concordia Bulldogs. Wesleyan then hosts the LaQuinta-KWU Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Mabee Arena and Muir Gym on the KWU campus.

KWU faces Graceland on Saturday at 1 p.m. and then Stephens at 7 p.m. on Saturday. KWU faces William Penn at 2 p.m. on Sunday and closes with Haskell at 6 p.m. on Sunday.