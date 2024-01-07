CUDJO’S 21 NOT ENOUGH; SWEDES FALL TO SPIRES

LINDSBORG, KAN. – The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball Team played host to the University of Saint Mary Spires in a battle of KCAC teams with a 1-6 conference record.

Things seemed meek as the Spires would double up the Swedes at the break 46-23, but Bethany would turn it around using a 32-12 run to cut the Saint Mary lead down to 13. Ultimately, the Spires would get it together as they would close out the game winning 85-61.

Maurice Cudjo II would lead the Swedes with 21 points to go along with 5 rebounds and a steal. Keondae Johnson racked up 13 points to go along with team-highs of 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and a block. JR Cison would nab 3 steals as well.

As a team, the Swedes would struggle to get anything to go down shooting 37% from the floor and 48% from the free throw line.

Up Next…

The Swedes have a date with the Southwestern College Moundbuilders in Winfield, Kansas on Wednesday, January 10th . Tipoff is set for 8:00 PM following the women’s contest. The Moundbuilders are coming off their first pair of losses in the KCAC, so the Swedes will look to capitalize on it.