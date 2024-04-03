Cuddy Preaches Personal Power

A best-selling author and motivational speaker highlighted the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet and meeting. The Chamber welcomed Dr. Amy Cuddy to speak at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Dr. Cuddy is a social psychologist, bestselling author and speaker with a Doctorate of Philosophy in social psychology. Dr. Cuddy is motivated to have a better understanding of humanity, equity and social biases. Her humility and selfless attitude fits her desire to look into the interests of others.

Focused on people developing their own power, Dr. Cuddy coins the term “power posing” that helps people to create body language that associates with them being powerful. Mental and health is a big component in today’s world and Dr. Cuddy hopes others can benefit from her teaching.

Dr. Cuddy mentioned to the audience at the TPEC, to be aware of their body language. Body awareness improves when the individual is notices their Crossing of arms, legs, feet, shrugged shoulders, tension in the body and posture.

“We cannot stop social comparing, it is cognitive,” says Dr. Cuddy. Regulating feelings, thoughts and emotions seems to help an individual in their daily lives. Dr. Cuddy talks about how an individual’s perception can make or break them.

Dr. Cuddy endured a severe brain injury during her college life. She managed to persevere by receiving her BA at the University of Colorado and graduate degree at Princeton University.

With her teaching background at Harvard Business School and Rutgers University, Dr. Cuddy has touched people’s lives after being famously known for her 2012 TED Talk, “Your body language may shape who you are” has more than 68 million views today.

“Personal power is agency, your internal source, skills, virtues and your abundance mindset,” says Dr. Cuddy.

Dr. Cuddy has published books such as, “Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges.” and “When They Trust You, They Hear You: A Modern Guide for Speaking to Any Audience.” She is planning on publishing another book titled “Bullies, Bystanders, and Bravehearts,” expected to publish this year.

Dr. Cuddy enjoys rollerskating and skiing living in Venice Beach, with her husband Paul and son Jonah.

_ _ _

For more information on Dr. Cuddy visit her website https://www.amycuddy.com/