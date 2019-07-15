Cubs land Maldonado, deal Montgomery to KC

The Cubs on Monday night acquired catcher Martin Maldonado from the Royals in exchange for left-hander Mike Montgomery.

Chicago needed catching depth after also announcing it had placed All-Star Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot. Maldonado, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in March, will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Maldonado, 32, has played all or parts of the last nine seasons with Milwaukee (2011-16), the Los Angeles Angels (2017-18), Houston (2018) and Kansas City (2019), winning the Gold Glove for defensive excellence with the Angels in 2017.

Montgomery, 30, went 14-17 with three saves and a 3.74 ERA (133 ER/320.0 IP) in 119 regular season appearances (38 starts) with the Cubs covering the last four years since being acquired from Seattle near the 2016 Trade Deadline.

Montgomery, originally drafted by the Royals in the first round in 2008, has two more years of club control remaining on his contract and will be eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.