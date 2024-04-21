Cruising with Caring Hearts

The sounds of hotrods and cool music filled the air Friday night as Salinans rolled down Santa Fe to cruise and donate food items and cash to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Cruisers dropped off donations and took time to tell the story behind their beloved machines. Years of love, blood, sweat and chrome has been poured into theses beauties from the past.

Dan Mongeau of Salina began the journey of restoring his 1941 Chevy panel truck 15-years ago. The rusted-out milk truck he found is now a pristine prize he loves to drive and share about.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless and Kansas Wesleyan to host the event in the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot as a turnaround drop-off spot.