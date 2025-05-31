Cruising to Help the Hungry

The sound of loud engines and the squeal of tires could be heard in Downtown Salina Friday night as cruisers dropped of food as part of the last big day of this year’s Project Salina effort.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless to host the “Cruisin’ For a Cause” event, as the annual effort to collect food throughout the month of May is winding down.

Each year in May Project Salina unites multiple businesses, churches, and organizations in an effort to collect food for six agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year.

This year the need is even greater for the six agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

Salina Grace

Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations. Over 500 food items were collected Friday night, along with several hundred dollars in cash.

Project Salina volunteers over the next several weeks will be collecting all of the food gathered from the participating businesses, churches, and other organizations for distribution.