Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 53 °

Cruisin’ to Feed the Hungry

Todd PittengerApril 30, 2022

That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless and Long McArthur to host the event.

The cruise route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store on South Santa Fe, to the Temple parking lot.

The event was to help in the Project Salina effort. Annually in May Project Salina unites multiple businesses and organizations in an effort to collect food for five agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year. Food will be collected throughout the month of May.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

  • Ashby House
  • Salina Rescue Mission
  • Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
  • Salina Salvation Army
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.

Meridian Media radio stations provided the music while station staff and volunteers provide the “muscle”.

The cruise, scheduled for 6pm – 8pm, ended about a half-hour early when the wind picked up and a dust storm started to roll in.

A similar “Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for May 27th.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Free Bike Share Program Rides

The month of May is National Bike Month, and May 1st is National Ride a Bike Day. KANcycle, a reg...

April 30, 2022 Comments

COVID Restrictions Removed From Con...

Kansas News

April 30, 2022

Cruisin’ to Feed the Hungry

Top News

April 30, 2022

Salina South Soccer Results

Sports News

April 29, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID Restrictions Remove...
April 30, 2022Comments
Two Vehicles Hit Deer, Te...
April 29, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Storage Fa...
April 29, 2022Comments
KWU DECA Among World̵...
April 29, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra