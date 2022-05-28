Salina, KS

Cruisin’ To Feed the Hungry

Todd PittengerMay 28, 2022

Memorial Day Weekend began Friday night in Salina with a roar.  That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless and Long McArthur to host the event.

The cruise route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store on South Santa Fe, to the Temple parking lot.

Along with hundreds of vehicles cruising, many people lined the street to watch.

The event was to help in the Project Salina effort. Annually in May Project Salina unites multiple businesses and organizations in an effort to collect food for five agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year. Food will be collected throughout the month of May.

Organizers say this year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

  • Ashby House
  • Salina Rescue Mission
  • Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
  • Salina Salvation Army
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.

Meridian Media radio stations provided the music while station staff and Project Salina volunteers provide the “muscle”.

The cruise was scheduled from 6pm – 8pm, but many of the vehicles continued cruising well past 8.

Similar “Cruisin’ for a Cause” events have proved successful as well.

 

