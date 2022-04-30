Cruisin’ For a Cause Friday Night

There will be an opportunity Friday night to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Salina Innovation Foundation at The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe . Volunteers and Meridian Media staff will be in the parking lot of the Temple turnaround, sponsored by Long McArthur, collecting cash and non perishables for Project Salina, our community’s annual largest organized effort to feed the hungry.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

While you cruise, tune your radio to your favorite Meridian Media Radio Station including Y 93.7 FM, FM 104.9, and KSAL AM and FM.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window please.

Volunteers will be at the Masonic Temple parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” on Friday, April 29th and again on Friday, May 27th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.