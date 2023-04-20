Cruisin’ for a Cause Friday Night

With Kansas Wesleyan’s Spring Alumni, Family & Community Weekend set to begin April 21, that night will mark the return of a Salina favorite. Meridian Media, Nex-Tech Wireless and KWU join for Cruisin’ for a Cause, beginning at 6 p.m.

Cruisin’ for a Cause, a throwback to the days when driving down Santa Fe was a popular activity, will benefit the Salina Emergency Aid / Food Bank. Individuals may drop off canned goods and other nonperishables in the Nursing Education Center parking lot, where they will be collected and delivered to the Food Bank.

In addition, Y93.7 will be broadcasting live and a classic car display will be held on the circle drive in front of Pioneer Hall.

The community is invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the evening. Dinner will be available for $8 a meal, with only cash accepted.