Cruisin’ For a Cause Friday Night

There will be an opportunity Friday night to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, are back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Salina Innovation Foundation at The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe . Volunteers and Meridian Media staff will be in the parking lot of the Temple turnaround collecting cash and non perishables for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Tune into special Cruisin’ playlists on Y93.7, FM104.9 and Newsradio 1150 KSAL (available on the FM dial on 106.7) from NexTech Wireless and Meridian Media.

The Friday night cruise event will be from 5 till 8.