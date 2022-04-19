Salina, KS

“Cruisin’ For a Cause” Comin’ Back

Todd PittengerApril 19, 2022

There will be a couple of opportunities to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is going to be back in action, hosting a couple of more cruising events on Santa Fe. They will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Salina Innovation Foundation at The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe . Volunteers and Meridian Media staff will be in the parking lot of the Temple turnaround, sponsored by Long McArthur, collecting cash and non perishables for Project Salina, our community’s annual largest organized effort to feed the hungry.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

  • Ashby House
  • Salina Rescue Mission
  • Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
  • Salina Salvation Army
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

While you cruise, tune your radio to your favorite Meridian Media Radio Station including Y 93.7 FM, FM 104.9, and KSAL AM and FM.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window please.

Volunteers will be at the Masonic Temple parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” on Friday, April 29th and Friday, May 27th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

 

 

 

 

 

