Cruisin’ For a Cause Comin’ Back

Another “Cruisin’ For a Cause” event is coming back this Friday night. You can get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is going to be back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

Kansas Wesleyan University is joining the fun, in conjunction with their Spring Alumni and Community Weekend. The cruise route will loop from the area of the Sonic in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe south to the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot as a turnaround. Volunteers, including KWU and Meridian Media staff, will be in the nursing center parking collecting cash and non perishables.

Food and funds donated will go to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. While you cruise, tune your radio to your favorite Meridian Media Radio Station including Y 93.7 FM or FM 104.9.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window please.

Volunteers will be at the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” this Friday, April 19th, from 6 till 8 pm.