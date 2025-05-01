Cruisin’ For a Cause Comin’ Back

Another “Cruisin’ For a Cause” event is coming back this Friday night. You can get out of the house, have some fun cruising Santa Fe, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is going to be back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe Friday night from 6 till 8. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe. Join in anywhere the route, which stretches between The Temple parking lot and Rod’s Convenience Store along Santa Fe.

Y93.7, FM104.9 and Newsradio 1150 will be collecting nonperishable food items and cash for Project Salina. Food and funds donated will go to the agencies supported by Project Salina including:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

Salina Grace

All non-perishable food is being collected, but if you need help deciding what to donate, the following products are most helpful:

Beans (dried)

Beans (canned)

Cereal (cold & hot)

Fruit (canned)

Hamburger Helper

Macaroni & Cheese (boxed)

Canned Meat

Powdered Milk

Muffin/Biscuit Mix

Pancake Mix

Pancake Syrup

Egg Noodles

Macaroni Noodles

Spaghetti Noodles

Peanut Butter

Pork & Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Rice

Spaghetti Sauce

Sugar

Tomato Sauce

Tomatoes (canned)

Tuna

Tuna Helper

Vegetables (canned)

Crackers

Jelly

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window. Volunteers will be at The Temple parking lot to collect them.

Any street legal vehicle is invited to participate, and is free and open to the public to enjoy.

While you cruise, tune your radio to your favorite Meridian Media Radio Station including Y 93.7 FM or FM 104.9.