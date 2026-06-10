Landfill Accepting Residential Limbs

The Salina Municipal Landfill is now accepting residential tree limbs. To improve traffic flow and safety, after entering the facility, residential customers will be directed along a separate route from commercial vehicles.

According to the City, disposal fees will be waived for all loads consisting solely of tree limbs, provided the load is properly secured.

Please note that some haul roads within the facility may still be challenging to navigate. Visitors are asked to use caution and good judgment when entering and moving through the site. Expect delays and heavy traffic.

To ensure safe and efficient processing, tree limbs must not be mixed with trash, construction debris, fencing, or any other non‑vegetative materials.

A citywide limb pickup will also be conducted. Residents choosing to participate should place limbs near the curb in lengths not exceeding 10 feet. Piles must be kept free of trash or other non‑vegetation materials.