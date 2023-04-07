“Cruisin’ For a Cause” Comin’ Back

There will be an opportunity to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is going to be back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe later this month. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

Kansas Wesleyan University is joining the fun this time. The cruise route will loop from the area of The Temple and the Sonic in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe south to the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot as a turnaround. Volunteers, including KWU students and Meridian Media staff, will be in the nursing center parking collecting cash and non perishables for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

While you cruise, tune your radio to your favorite Meridian Media Radio Station including Y 93.7 FM, FM 104.9, and KSAL AM and FM.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window please.

Volunteers will be at the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” on Friday, April 21st.