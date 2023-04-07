Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 36 °

“Cruisin’ For a Cause” Comin’ Back

Todd PittengerApril 7, 2023

There will be an opportunity to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless, is going to be back in action, hosting a cruising event on Santa Fe later this month. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

Kansas Wesleyan University is joining the fun this time. The cruise route will loop from the area of  The Temple and the Sonic in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe south to the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot as a turnaround.   Volunteers, including KWU students and Meridian Media staff, will be in the nursing center parking collecting cash and non perishables for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

While you cruise, tune your radio to your favorite Meridian Media Radio Station including Y 93.7 FM, FM 104.9, and KSAL AM and FM.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window please.

Volunteers will be at the KWU Nursing Education Center parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” on Friday, April 21st.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

“Cruisin’ For a Cause” Comin’ Back

There will be an opportunity to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Sal...

April 7, 2023 Comments

Registration Open For STEM Camp

Kansas News

April 6, 2023

Equity Council Accepting Applicatio...

Kansas News

April 6, 2023

KSU Salina Hosting Community Egg Hu...

Top News

April 6, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Registration Open For STE...
April 6, 2023Comments
Equity Council Accepting ...
April 6, 2023Comments
Salina Police Log 4-6-23
April 6, 2023Comments
Earthquake Near Benningto...
April 6, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra