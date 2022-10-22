Salina, KS

Cruisers Help Stock Food Bank Shelves

Todd PittengerOctober 22, 2022

That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”. Numerous vehicles of all sizes and ages, and many makes and models came out to enjoy a beautiful fall evening and participate in the event.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless to host the cruise.

The cruise route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store on South Santa Fe, to the downtown parking lot north of Ad Astra Books and Coffee at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash Streets.

The event was to help the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.

Meridian Media radio stations provided the music while station staff and food bank volunteers provide the “muscle”.

As the need for food arises,  similar cruise events are periodically planned.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

