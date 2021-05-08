Cruisers Help Project Salina Effort

That roar coming from downtown Salina was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless to host the event.

The cruise route looped from Rod’s Convenience Store on South Santa Fe, to the downtown parking lot north of Ad Astra Books and Coffee at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash Streets.

The event was to help in the Project Salina effort. Annually in May Project Salina unites multiple businesses and organizations in an effort to collect food for five agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year. Food will be collected throughout the month of May.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.

Meridian Media radio station provided the music while station staff and volunteers provide the “muscle”. Most notably the local indoor professional football team the Salina Liberty provided the bulk of the muscle

Four players from the team volunteered to help at the event and spent the evening gathering the donations and loading them into a truck. They also spent a lot of time smiling and waving as cruisers honked, waved, and shouted greetings to them.

Another similar cruise event is planned for the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 28th.