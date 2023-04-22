Cruisers Help Fill Food Bank

That roar coming from downtown Salina Friday night was not the sound of thunder or anything ominous, it was the sound of motor vehicles of all kinds “cruising for a cause”.

Numerous vehicles of all sizes and ages, and many makes and models, came out to enjoy a beautiful, cool spring evening and participate in the event.

Meridian Media radio stations partnered with Nex-Tech Wireless and Kansas Wesleyan University to host the cruise.

The cruise route looped from the Nursing Education Center at KWU on South Santa Fe to to the Sonic on North Santa Fe.

The event was to help the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. Many of those cruising brought along food to donate to the cause, or dropped off cash donations.

Meridian Media radio stations provided the music while volunteers from the school, the food bank, and the radio stations provided the “muscle”.

As the need for food arises, similar cruise events will be planned.