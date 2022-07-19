Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 111 ° | Lo: 71 °

Cruise Control on Ninth Leads to Accident

KSAL StaffJuly 19, 2022

An incorrect split-second decision led to a two-vehicle accident in Salina on Monday.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday on S. Ninth St. near the intersection with Saturn Avenue.

A vehicle going south on Ninth was in cruise control. When it approached an upcoming red light, Tonniges said the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and rear-ended a stopped vehicle.

The situation was reported as an injury accident, but no information on driver identification, vehicle makes and models or extent of injury was disclosed.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

ROYALS SELECT EIGHT PLAYERS ON SECO...

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals selected eight players on the second day of the 2022 Firs...

July 19, 2022 Comments

Cruise Control on Ninth Leads to Ac...

Kansas News

July 19, 2022

Early Voting Begins

Kansas News

July 19, 2022

New Community Mural at KSU Salina

Top News

July 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cruise Control on Ninth L...
July 19, 2022Comments
Early Voting Begins
July 19, 2022Comments
Kansas Power Plants, Grid...
July 19, 2022Comments
Wilson Man Convicted of C...
July 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra