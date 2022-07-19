Cruise Control on Ninth Leads to Accident

An incorrect split-second decision led to a two-vehicle accident in Salina on Monday.

Police Sgt. Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that the incident happened around 2 p.m. Monday on S. Ninth St. near the intersection with Saturn Avenue.

A vehicle going south on Ninth was in cruise control. When it approached an upcoming red light, Tonniges said the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and rear-ended a stopped vehicle.

The situation was reported as an injury accident, but no information on driver identification, vehicle makes and models or extent of injury was disclosed.