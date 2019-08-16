Salina, KS

Now: 77 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 68 °

BREAKING NEWS

Crossbows Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 16, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

A couple of crossbows were stolen from a home in Assaria.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investing a burglary that occurred sometime between August 9 and August 15 when someone entered an unlocked shed behind a home in the 100 block of West Main.

Deputies say a black, Barnett brand crossbow valued at $300 was stolen along with a black, unknown brand crossbow valued at $200.

The 38-year-old homeowner discovered the sports equipment was missing after walking into the shed to start his mower on Thursday.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Saline County Sheriff truck Kansas News

Crossbows Stolen

A couple of crossbows were stolen from a home in Assaria. The Saline County Sheriff's Office is i...

August 16, 2019 Comments

Burglars Scared Out of Basement

Kansas News

August 16, 2019

UPDATE: Body Found in Southwest Sal...

Breaking News Top News

August 16, 2019

Arson Suspected in Salina Fire

Kansas News

August 16, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
Crossbows Stolen
August 16, 2019Comments
Burglars Scared Out of Ba...
August 16, 2019Comments
Arson Suspected in Salina...
August 16, 2019Comments
“Clear the Shelters...
August 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH