Crossbows Stolen

A couple of crossbows were stolen from a home in Assaria.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investing a burglary that occurred sometime between August 9 and August 15 when someone entered an unlocked shed behind a home in the 100 block of West Main.

Deputies say a black, Barnett brand crossbow valued at $300 was stolen along with a black, unknown brand crossbow valued at $200.

The 38-year-old homeowner discovered the sports equipment was missing after walking into the shed to start his mower on Thursday.