Cross Country concludes season at NAIA National Championships

KWU Athletics ReleaseNovember 18, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Kansas Wesleyan Cross Country wrapped up its season on Friday morning with three student-athletes running in the NAIA Cross Country National Championships held at Apalachee Regional Park.

 

In the women’s race, freshman Madisyn Ehrlich (FR/Salina, Kan.) finished in 259th place in her NAIA Nationals debut. She completed the 5K course at the National Championships with a time of 20:13.8. There were a total of 326 runners in the race.

 

On the men’s side, Shane Calvin (JR/Lakin, Kan.) finished 193rd and Austin Hess (JR/Garden City, Kan.) finished 196th. The two were separated by 1.4 seconds over the 8K course. Calvin finished with a time of 26:19.1, and Hess with a time of 26:20.5. There were 326 runners that started the men’s race, and 318 finished.

 

Lina May was the women’s individual champion covering the course in 16:50.9, winning by eight seconds. Taylor (Ind.) was the NAIA National Champion, scoring 50 points, cruising to a 127-point win over Milligan (Tenn.).

 

Abraham Cheleangam of Oklahoma City University was the men’s individual champion with a time of 23:41.8, posting a 22 second win over teammate Shimales Abebe. Dordt (Iowa) was the NAIA National Champion, with a score of 97 points, besting Milligan by 18 points.

