Crop Production Technology College Program Approved

The Garden City Community College Board of Trustees have approved pathways for the new Crop Production Technology program.

According to the school, the Board of Trustees has approved expanding GCCC’s agriculture offerings by adding new pathways in the Crop Production Technology program, which is part of the Title III STEM grant that GCCC received in 2021. These pathways offer a focused approach with clear short-term exit points that can be built upon:

Certificate A: A one-semester, 17-credit sequence.

Certificate B: A two-semester, 33-credit sequence that builds on Certificate A.

Certificate C: A three-semester, 43-credit sequence that builds on Certificates A and B.

Associate in Applied Science (AAS) option: A comprehensive, two-year, 62-credit sequence that includes a general education package in addition to Certificate C.

Furthermore, there is a transfer-oriented Associate in Science (AS) option consisting of 61 credit hours. As a part of the Title III grant, the agriculture department intends to pursue 2+2 articulation agreements to facilitate strong transfer pathways for this option.

These pathways have previously received unanimous approval from both the Crop Production Technology advisory committee, which includes representatives from local businesses, and GCCC’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee. GCCC will submit a formal application for program approval to the Kansas Board of Regents in April, with the goal of potential full KBOR approval by mid-June, and the program beginning in Fall 2024.

Additionally, the Board heard three reports. First, the Board heard an annual report on the Reinvestment Housing Incentive District (RHID) from representatives of the City of Garden City. Second, the Board heard a non-academic review for the Athletics department highlighting a department overview, institutional data, advancements from the past five years, and opportunities for future growth. Finally, the Board heard an annual update on the Title III STEM Grant, highlighting the activity objectives and performance indicators of the five-year grant.

The Board unanimously voted for a one-year extension of Dr. Ryan Ruda’s presidential contract.

An executive session was held where no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Board of Trustees is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. in the Ronald J. Scott Endowment Room inside the GCCC Beth Tedrow Student Center.