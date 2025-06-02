Criminal Threats Made

A Salina man was arrested after threatening to stab a female acquaintance.

According to Police Captain Mike Miller, officers arrested 43-year-old Jere Thomas Saturday on a charge of criminal threat after an argument took a violent turn at the Hastings Inn on South Broadway.

Police say a 41-year-old woman arrived at his room to take his juvenile son on a family visit. The two had a disagreement and Thomas allegedly threatened to stab her.

The frightened woman fled the scene. Police took Thomas into custody after interviewing a witness and watching security video. Police add he did not have a knife in his possession.