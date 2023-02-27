Criminal Threats, Chase Arrest

A Salina man who led police on a high speed chase after allegedly threatening his estranged wife is in custody.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 51-year-old James Johnson is accused of making criminal threats and violating numerous traffic laws after events escalated on Saturday afternoon in the 800 block of Merrill Street.

Police say Johnson told four persons in the residence that he was armed and coming after his wife. When officers rolled up to intervene he sped away – leading police on a chase that reached maximum speeds of 70 mph in a residential area.

The pursuit was called off for safety reasons, until he drove past the house again – initiating another pursuit that was called off when Johnson hit speeds of 90 mph on Broadway.

Police report that a short time later Johnson drove past the house on Merrill a third time but cops caught up with him near his home in the 700 block of Comanche. He attempted to drive off again but hit a curb near the former Holidome on West Crawford and was arrested.

Police used a search warrant at his home and found a rifle, two handguns, plus methamphetamine and marijuana inside. He’s now facing possible drug charges in addition to stalking and making criminal threats.