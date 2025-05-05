Criminal Threats Arrest

A disturbance outside a Salina fast food joint leads to the arrest of a Atchinson man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Nico Munson was taken into custody on Sunday evening around 5pm after an argument outside McDonald’s on E. Diamond Drive turned violent.

Police say Munson became aggressive during a child custody exchange – prompting a 37-year-old male from Scott City to call 9-11.

Staff at the emergency call center allegedly heard Muson over the phone say he was “going to kill” the Scott City man.

Munson is now facing a charge of making a criminal threat.