Criminal Threats

KSAL StaffAugust 8, 2022

A threat made on social media leads to the arrest of an 18-year-old Salina man.

Patrol Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that Joseph T. Moran was taken into custody on Saturday after police were notified of a threat Moran had made against a 43-year-old man in the 600 block of Gypsum.

Police interviewed him and then made the arrest in connection to the threats that he allegedly wanted to hurt the man with a knife. Police are requesting charges that could include criminal threat, criminal solicitation and criminal use of a weapon.

