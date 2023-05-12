Criminal Threat with a Knife

A Salina man was booked into jail on Friday for making a criminal threat with a deadly weapon.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 37-year-old Tadd Marshall turned himself in to authorities after officers had been looking for him regarding an incident behind a downtown restaurant.

Police say on Thursday night around 11pm, a staff member at Spicoli’s Toasted Subs, at 117 Santa Fe, told Marshall he could not use the water spigot.

Marshall allegedly flashed a pocket knife and threatened the employee before he left the scene.

He’s know facing charges that could include one count of aggravated battery and one count of making a criminal threat.