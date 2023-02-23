Criminal Damage, Theft Charges

Police arrested a Salina man following his path of destruction that damaged four vehicles this week.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 54-year-old Michael Sampson was taken into custody in connection to four separate instances that began with the theft of a mailbox on Tuesday.

Police say door video shows Sampson driving his Dodge Ram pickup next to a mailbox in the 1900 block of Valley View Drive. Moments later he left with the mailbox and wooden post on his truck bed.

Surveillance footage also shows he proceeded to crash into an SUV, two trucks and a parked car at three different businesses on Tuesday night.

Sampson allegedly smashed into a Chevy Tahoe at Randy’s Auto, 1015 W. North Street, hit a 2013 Ford Focus at TSC Auto, 432 N. Broadway and then crashed into a 2000 Chevy S10 and a 2000 Chevy Silverado that were parked at The Car Shoppe, 424 N. Broadway.

He is now facing charges that could include four counts of felony criminal damage and theft.

Total damages are estimated at over $12,000.