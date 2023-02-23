Salina, KS

Now: 17 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 9 °

Criminal Damage, Theft Charges

KSAL StaffFebruary 23, 2023

Police arrested a Salina man following his path of destruction that damaged four vehicles this week.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 54-year-old Michael Sampson was taken into custody in connection to four separate instances that began with the theft of a mailbox on Tuesday.

Police say door video shows Sampson driving his Dodge Ram pickup next to a mailbox in the 1900 block of Valley View Drive. Moments later he left with the mailbox and wooden post on his truck bed.

Surveillance footage also shows he proceeded to crash into an SUV, two trucks and a parked car at three different businesses on Tuesday night.

Sampson allegedly smashed into a Chevy Tahoe at Randy’s Auto, 1015 W. North Street, hit a 2013 Ford Focus at TSC Auto, 432 N. Broadway and then crashed into a 2000 Chevy S10 and a 2000 Chevy Silverado that were parked at The Car Shoppe, 424 N. Broadway.

He is now facing charges that could include four counts of felony criminal damage and theft.

Total damages are estimated at over $12,000.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Criminal Damage, Theft Charges

Police arrested a Salina man following his path of destruction that damaged four vehicles this week....

February 23, 2023 Comments

Jayhawks Set to Play Oakland in Fou...

Sports News

February 23, 2023

Shooting struggles doom Coyotes aga...

Sports News

February 23, 2023

Thursday Baseball Game Postponed, D...

Sports News

February 23, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Criminal Damage, Theft Ch...
February 23, 2023Comments
Abilene and Smoky Valley ...
February 22, 2023Comments
Urgent Care Clinics to Me...
February 22, 2023Comments
Students Exploring Teachi...
February 22, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra