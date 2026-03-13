Crimestoppers Focus: Arson

On February 26th, 2026, between the hours of 10:30 and 11:30 PM, an unknown person(s) ignited a Molotov cocktail and threw it in a field in the 2300 block of S. Simpson Road.

This ignited a fire approximately 30 yards long and 30 yards wide in the field.

The total loss is estimated at $850.0

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive

a cash reward of up to $1000, and you are not required to give your name.