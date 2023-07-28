Crimestoppers 7-28-23

On Sunday, July 23rd, 2023, Salina Police Officers took a report of a subject passing a counterfeit bill at Rod’s 6, 220 W. Magnolia Rd., Salina.

At approximately 4:23 P.M., a male suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a candy bar using a $100 bill. It was discovered the bill was counterfeit. The subject was described as a middle aged white male, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black bandana, hat and sunglasses.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Torres, case 2023-22314.