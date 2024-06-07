Crimestoppers: iPhone15 Pro

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at about 4:40 PM, a male subject entered T-Mobile, 3015 S. 9th, Salina, Kansas. The subject began looking at display phones and triggered the theft detection alarms on several of the display phones. The subject apologized each time he set off an alarm. The male began talking on his phone and then ran from the business. The subject had been able to remove an iPhone15 Pro prior to fleeing the business.

The subject ran to the Walmart parking lot where he met up with another male. Both subjects entered what was described as a newer black Chevy Tahoe which drove eastbound on Schilling. Total loss was valued at $1000.

The subject was described as being 5’9” and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and black jeans. He was described as having a Middle Eastern accent.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Ediger, case 2024-10559.