Crimestoppers

KSAL StaffAugust 26, 2022

On Sunday, August 21, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park,
1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina, in regards to damage to property.

An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend.

An unknown suspect(s) spray painted derogatory words and pictures on the walls of the
concession stand, maintenance building, and various other signs throughout the park.

Damage is estimated at $1,200.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual(s) involved, call
Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward.

