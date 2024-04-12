Crime Stoppers Highlights Tool Theft Case

Between Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 7:00 PM and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 8:00 AM, an unknown

suspect(s) broke out a window on a Callabresi Heating and Cooling work van which was parked in the

1400 of Springfield Street, Salina, Kansas.

Upon gaining entry to the van numerous tools were stolen. Some of the tools included a gas sniffer, a

Micron Gauge, a combustion analyzer, a UEI Meter, a TB6 Veto bag, an ACIS Chromebook, HP Laptop

and numerous other tools.

Total loss was over $10,600.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Ediger, case

2023-36106.