Crime Stoppers Highlights Theft Case

Authorities are looking for a suspect who ran off with an Apple Macbook.

On Monday, 11/22/2023, Officers with the Salina Police Department were dispatched to Rent One at

1123 W. Crawford St., Salina, in regards to a theft.

An employee reported at approximately 5:30 PM a subject entered the store and asked to see an Apple

Macbook. When presented with the computer, the suspect collected it and ran from the store.

The computer is valued at approximately $1,800. The suspect was described as a white male, blonde hair,

approximately 5’8’’ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

On Thursday, 11/30/2023, Officers were dispatched to Rent A Center for a similar theft. At

approximately 11:00 AM a suspect matching the description of the theft at Rent One entered the store

and stole an iPad from behind the counter.

The iPad was valued at over $600.

If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Ediger, case

2023-36106.